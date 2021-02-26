Swedish power metal battalion Sabaton are back with a stunning video for "Livgardet," their first new song since the release of 2019's The Great War album. It's sung entirely in Swedish and is a tribute to the 500th anniversary of the Swedish Royal Guard — Livgardet.

It's fitting that Sabaton follow-up The Great War with a song commemorating a historic anniversary as that last record was made to honor 100 years since the start of World War I. Here, they shed their more typical power metal assault in favor of a bombastic five-minutes that are, of course epic, but set to a militaristic drum beat with a rigid, chanting-like vocal cadence.

As for the video, seen below, Sabaton played the part and donned military uniforms that served as a nod to the half-millennium old era.

"Since 2012 and Carolus Rex, we have been looking forward to writing more songs in Swedish, and we felt that we were not done with the history of our fatherland," said bassist Pär Sundström.

Using this opportunity to serve up a history lesson, the bassist continued, "Over the past years, we have been discussing around topics until something obvious came up. One of the oldest military regiments in the world, the Swedish Royal Guard (Livgardet), was formed in the Sabaton home region in Sweden, Dalecarlia, in 1521 by the legendary Swedish king Gustav Vasa."

"For the past 500 years, they have evolved with the times and served under various kings and queens around the world and are still active today," Sundström added, furthering the education of Sabaton fans worldwide.

He added, "We felt that such an anniversary would be worth a song, and we aimed at writing a respectful tribute, an anthem for this Swedish regiment and its legacy. The rich 500 years of history is, needless to say, extremely hard to fit into one song, and that is why we mainly focused on the parts and battles that happened during the age of the Swedish Empire. We aimed to write a respectful tribute, a powerful anthem, for this Swedish regiment and its remarkable legacy."

Watch the "Livgardet" music video in all its splendor toward the bottom of the page. View the lyrics directly below, which have been presented in Swedish and English (via Google Translate — translation may contain inaccuracies).

Look for the English version of the song to be released April 9.

Sabaton, "Livgardet" Lyrics

Smitt av eld och dalablod

Frusen mark och hjältemod

I en tid av krig de stod Anor från blott 16 man

Rikets äldsta stridsförband En tid

Av Krig Vart vägen än bär

Att beskydda, gardet svär

För konung och rike de viger sitt liv Knä om knä livgardet går

Kämpat för landsfader vår

Hängiven tjänst i 500 år

Från tåget över Bält

Stred vid Lund, på Narvas fält

De följa uti hjältars spår Oavsett vem kronan bär

Till sin konung trohet svär

I en tid, av fred, de består Traditioner i från förr

Vaktar ännu maktens dörr

I frid

Och i strid Vart vägen än går

Runt vår konung gardet står

För land och för rike de offrar sitt liv För Sverige i tiden

Dit konungen går

De gör vad som synes omöjligt, vad än framtiden spår Vart vägen än bär

Att beskydda, gardet svär

För konung och rike de viger sitt liv Ärat livgardet står

Grundat av landsfader vår

Hängiven tjänst i 500 år

Från tåget över Bält

Stred vid Lund, på Narvas fält

De följa uti hjältars spår

Sabaton, "Livgardet" Lyrics — English Translation (Via Google Translate)

Infected by fire and Dala blood

Frozen ground and heroism

In a time of war they stood Descended from only 16 men

The kingdom's oldest military unit A time

Of War Wherever the road leads

To protect, the guard swears

For king and kingdom they dedicate their lives Knee to knee the lifeguard goes

Fought for our country father

Dedicated service for 500 years

From the train across the Belt

Struggle at Lund, on Narva's field

They follow in the footsteps of heroes Regardless of who wears the crown

To his king fidelity swears

In a time, of peace, they exist Traditions from the past

Still guarding the door of power

In peace

And in battle Wherever the road goes

Around our king guard stands

For country and for kingdom they sacrifice their lives for Sweden in time

Where the king goes

They do what seems impossible, whatever the future holds Wherever the road leads

To protect, the guard swears

For king and kingdom they dedicate their lives The honor guard stands

Founded by our country father

Dedicated service for 500 years

From the train across the Belt

Struggle at Lund, on Narva's field

They follow in the footsteps of heroes

Sabaton, "Livgardet" Music Video