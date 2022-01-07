Sabaton Debut Stunning Music Video for ‘Soldier of Heaven’

The mighty Sabaton are storming into 2022 with a stunning music video for "Soldier of Heaven," the second single off the forthcoming The War to End All Wars album and first new track of the year.

"We already released the 'Christmas Truce' and here comes another song which shows the diversity of the new album," said bassist Pär Sundström "In the early listening sessions of the new album, this one was noted among most people as a top song, and we know that this will be a powerful sing-a-long anthem at future concerts. So study the lyrics, get your ass to a show and make sure you kill Corona in the process!"

A command to study Sabaton lyrics is an earnest request as the band's lyrics vividly portray hyper-specific elements of historical war. On "Soldier of Heaven," the veteran power metal group focuses on the 'White War' in World War I, which involved a series of battles between Austria-Hungary and Italy where many soldiers froze to death or were buried by avalanches, their bodies preserved in the snow for more than 100 years now.

Watch the music video below.

The War to End All Wars drops on March 4 on Nuclear Blast and pre-orders can be placed here.

Sabaton, "Soldier of Heaven" Lyrics (via Genius)

I won't be coming home

I won't be going anywhere

I will guard this post forever

Here on the alpine slope, where I did my final stand I shall remain

Among the ice and snow that binds me to this mountain A force of nature too strong, sent from above

Where spirits lead the way, the winds will never fade White Friday, I'll take the

Stairway to heaven

I'm sky high, when I die

I'll be immortal

Forever, I never

I won't rеturn to

Blood mountain, I am the

Soldier of heavеn I saw the end of war

I watched the soldiers come and go

And I kept my watch forever

So many brave men fell in the battles that were raging down below

I have seen it all but none will hear my story

All of these years I have been frozen in time

I cried for spring to come but here, winter remain White Friday, I'll take the

Stairway to heaven

I'm sky high, when I die

I'll be immortal

Forever, I never

I won't return to

Blood mountain, I am the

Soldier of heaven I always dreamed that I would, serve high above

Where spirits lead the way, the winds will never fade White Friday, I'll take the

Stairway to heaven

I'm sky high, when I die

I'll be immortal

Forever, I never

I won't return to

Blood mountain, I am the

Soldier of heaven White Friday, I'll take the

Stairway to heaven

I'm sky high, when I die

I'll be immortal

Forever, I never

I won't return to

Blood mountain, I am the

Soldier of heaven

Sabaton, "Soldier of Heaven" Music Video