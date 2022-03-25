Sabaton's The War to End All Wars album is getting a symphonic makeover. The veteran band is set to serve up their latest album in a way you haven't heard it before, giving fans a sweeping symphonic soundtrack version of the record.

The album, titled The Symphony to End All Wars, features 11 tracks, all recorded as symphonic versions, and it will be made available on May 6. The album artwork, fitting, features a soldier, playing a cello amidst the war-torn ruins of a city.

Pre-orders are currently available here. It's available in two vinyl formats - one as a black single LP in gatefold, while the other is with Winter Wind Single LP in gatefold. It's also available via digital platforms.

This is the second reimagining of The War to End All Wars album, as the band has also served up a special "History Edition" of the record. This version includes spoken commentary from the band along with additional information about the historical background of the wars that inspired the new Sabaton songs. The physical version was released earlier this month, but is now available via streaming services at this location.

As for the original version, it's available right here. Physical copies can be found here.

Sabaton, The Symphony to End All Wars Artwork + Track Listing

1. Sarajevo (Symphonic Version)

2. Storm Troopers (Symphonic Version)

3. Dreadnought (Symphonic Version)

4. The Unkillable Soldier (Symphonic Version)

5. Soldier of Heaven (Symphonic Version)

6. Hellfighters (Symphonic Version)

7. Race to the Sea (Symphonic Version)

8. Lady of the Dark (Symphonic Version)

9. The Valley of Death (Symphonic Version)

10. Christmas Truce (Symphonic Version)

11. Versailles (Symphonic Version)