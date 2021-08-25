Sabaton Team With ‘World of Tanks’ for ‘Steel Commanders’ Video

If ever there was a match meant to be, it's war history-inspired Swedish metallers Sabaton and the World of Tanks gaming franchise. Today (Aug. 25) is the day it all comes together in the form of the band's new "Steel Commanders" video that can be viewed in full below.

In addition to the new video, the partnership is also yielding the massive "Spirit of War" special "in-game event" where tankers will take on challenges within the game in order to obtain the ultimate reward, the first ever Tier IX Premium tank. The Strv K. Eagle-eyed viewers will first noticed it in the "Steel Commanders" video, and it will be manned by a Sabaton crew that includes Brodén, who recorded a custom voiceover that is full of Easter eggs for fans to discover. Once tankers earn their Strv K, they will be tasked with getting the exclusive "Spirit of War" 3D style.

"It's been a great experience working with the World of Tanks and Wargaming guys on this huge project," stated Sabaton vocalist Joakim Brodén. "Together, we made epic music for 'Steel Commanders,' and it's the perfect way to kick off our massive collaboration. We're proud to be part of this brand new, in-game event that features the first-ever Tier IX Premium tank as the ultimate prize, as well as us as crew members."

The band aren't alone on the song, with the GRAMMY-nominated Tina Guo joining in. The virtuoso acoustic/electric cellist and multi-instrumentalist joins the band in the new video as well.

Sabaton's "Steel Commanders is set to hit streaming platforms on Sept. 17 and you can pre-save the song here. Those who pre-save the song will also be eligible to win prizes including "Steel Commanders" merchandise and World of Tanks bonus codes with exclusive Sabaton in-game content.

"We're really enjoyed working with the Sabaton guys, and we're happy to have them on board this project," said Max Chuvalov, Publishing Director, World of Tanks. "Our players love their music, and we complement each other as we are both fascinated with military history. Plus, we hope the new tune will inspire tankers to go that extra mile for the victory."

Even if players ultimately do not finish the marathon, they will earn plenty of goodies along the way, and each stage they clear will allow them a set 10 percent discount on purchasing the Strv K, and the same is true for the 3D style. The Strv K also features its own Sabaton soundtrack and will allow you to earn bonds in Random Battles, so it's a vehicle no tanker will want to miss out on, if not for owning a piece of World of Tanks history. The Spirit of War event will run from Aug. 27 - Sept. 6. For more information about the Spirit of War event, visit worldoftanks.com.

In other Sabaton news, the band is set to hit the road with Judas Priest in North America next month. For dates and ticketing details, head to the band's website.

Sabaton, "Steel Commanders"