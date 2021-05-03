Saliva are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Every Six Seconds, the 2001 effort that put the Tennessee-bred nu-rockers on the map, with a mini-documentary looking back on the original release to accompany an EP of re-recorded songs from the album.

The documentary, Every Six Seconds: Twenty Years Later, is a collaboration between the band and KillDevil Films, a Florida-based moviemaking concern founded by director and editor Thomas Crane. In the film, Crane focuses on the individual band members' stories to illustrate how Every Six Seconds impacted their careers and continues to inform the group's path to this day.

The EP, Every Twenty Years, will give Saliva fans the chance to hear some Every Six Seconds songs redone by the band with their current lead vocalist, Bobby Amaru, who's been with them the past decade. Former Saliva singer Josey Scott, who performs on the 2001 album, left the act in 2011 — reunion attempts have so far proved unfruitful.

In a statement, Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny said of Twenty Years Later, "We felt like it would be cool to give the fans a little peek behind the curtain of the history of Saliva, so to speak."

Drummer Paul Crosby added, "Twenty years [was] a long time ago, but I still remember it like it was yesterday. Making this documentary brought back memories of some really magical times."

For his part, Amaru shared, "My decade in the band has been a great chapter in my life. This documentary was something we wanted to do for the fans to have an inside look because, without them, Saliva doesn't exist. The Every Six Seconds record has carried this band for 20 years and more. That's special!"

Watch Every Six Seconds: Twenty Years Later below. The Every Twenty Years EP comes out this Friday (May 7). Listeners can hear the re-recorded "Click Click Boom" and "Your Disease" now.

Saliva, Every Six Seconds: Twenty Years Later Mini-Doc