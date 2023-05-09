Last year, Saliva reunited with vocalist Josey Scott at Blue Ridge Rock Festival following the singer's announcement he was returning to music. Now, Scott's announced he'll hit the road in North America with his own version of Saliva, performing Saliva songs with a new band, per ThePRP and Blabbermouth.

Scott's tour dates are spread across the year and start this Saturday (May 13) in Texas. Last month, the already-established Saliva said they would continue following the March death of their last original member, guitarist Wayne Swinny.

See Scott's tour dates down below.

"Super grateful that I have the opportunity to get out on tour again and play for those of you who loved all of these songs we did back in the day!" a post on the Facebook page Josey Scotts Saliva says. "I appreciate each and everyone of you! See you in Katy, Texas and Fort Worth, Texas THIS WEEKEND!!!"

Since their latest album, 2018's 10 Lives, the already-established Saliva have released several singles with vocalist Bobby Amaru. Those include last year's "Crows" and "Revelation Man." They recently revealed their intention to complete an album using material they were working on with Swinny before his death. Scott's reunion with them was apparently a one-off after plans for a more substantial reunion were mothballed.

Josey Scott's Saliva 2023 Tour Dates

May 13 – Katy, Texas @ Wildcatter Saloon

May 14 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club

June 17 – Tahlequah, Olka. @ Rawk Tte River

June 23 – New Baltimore, Mich. @ Diesel Lounge

June 24 – Sault St. Marie, Ontario @ Rankin Arena

Aug. 9 – Vale, S.D. @ Full Throttle

Aug. 26 – Shinnston, W.V. @ Dysfunctional Family

Sept. 15 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky

Sept. 29 – New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Sept. 30 – Northampton, Pa. @ Gin Mill

Oct. 6 – Bristol, Tenn. @ Sidetracks