Saliva are marking the 20th anniversary of their major label debut album Every Six Seconds, revisiting some of the material on a new EP re-recorded with the band's current vocalist Bobby Amaru.

“In the 10 years I’ve been with the band, I’ve realized how strong our fan base really is,” said Amaru to Billboard. “I wanted to do something for the fans for embracing me with open arms. Fans have asked me all the time if we ever thought about recording some of the old hits with my voice. I’ve sang those songs enough that they have become an important chapter of my life. What better way than to revive this album with an EP to mark the 20th anniversary? People of my generation and all around rocked these tunes before and will continue to. Every Six Seconds brought Saliva abundant success and we are all grateful.”

The new EP, titled Every Twenty Years, will arrive on May 7 via Megaforce Records and the band just released their updated version of the lead single "Your Disease" as heard in the player below. You can pick up the song here. The group has also revealed that a documentary on their history is also in the works, expected to arrive this spring.

In addition to Amaru, the EP will feature the band's current lineup that includes guitarist Wayne Swinny and drummer Paul Crosby who both played on Every Six Seconds, as well as bassist Brad Stewart who joined the group in 2015. Pre-orders for Every Twenty Years are available here.

Every Six Seconds yielded a trio of singles. "Your Disease" hit No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and No. 7 Modern Rock. The high energy "Click Click Boom" hit No. 15 Mainstream Rock and No. 25 Modern Rock and "After Me" hit No. 31 on the Mainstream Rock chart. The album peaked at No. 56 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart but it has been certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Saliva, "Your Disease (2021 Version)"

Saliva, Every Twenty Years Artwork + Track Listing

Megaforce Records

1. Your Disease (2021 Version)

2. Click Click Boom (2021 Version)

3. After Me (2021 Version)

4. Greater Than/Less Than (2021 Version)

5. Spyhunter (2021 Version)

6. Spoonman (2021 Version)