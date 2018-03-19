Santa Cruz Split in the Midst of Fozzy Tour Support

The road is where many bands shine, but the close quarters of travel can often put relationships to the test. Santa Cruz recently started their first major U.S. tour support in support of the Bad Blood Rising album, but sadly it appears as though the album title proved prophetic as they have split in the midst of the run.

The band were supporting Fozzy, but recently bowed out of the tour. Offering an explanation, singer Arttu "Archie Cruz" Kuosmanen recently posted on Instagram that his bandmates kicked him out of the bus while on tour and told him that the band was no more.

"To all ya’ll wondering why the rest of the US gigs got canceled, the guys kicked me out of the bus on the street like a pariah and told me they’re in Santa Cruz no more. I would’ve loved to do ’em, but what can you do. And as far as I know, I am alive & well atm, so all good. Love to all ya’ll," said the singer.

That posting was soon followed by another post from guitarist Joonas "Johnny Cruz" Parkkonen who reiterated that the band had in fact split, with fellow bandmates Mitja "Middy Cruz" Toivonen and Tapani "Tazzy Cruz" Fagerstrom following him in exiting the group.

"I'm very sorry to inform that I'm leaving Santa Cruz and so are Middy and Taz. We faced issues that we cannot solve even thou we tried everything that we could to make this tour and band happen. I can't stay in a situation anymore where I have to be scared if somebody does irreversible harm to themselves or somebody else. That's why I'm leaving. I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I have no more options to use. I'm sorry. Peace and Love," stated Johnny Cruz. Meanwhile, Tazzy Cruz added, "I am sorry to inform but from this day on it is impossible for me to continue as a member of Santa Cruz."