If you thought 2017 was a great year for Fozzy, just look ahead and see what 2018 will bring. The band has announced a new leg of headlining dates on the "Judas Rising" tour that will feature support from Through Fire, Santa Cruz and Dark Sky Choir.

"I'm stoked to do this extensive tour of the States now that 'Judas,' the song, is a Top 5 rock radio hit and Judas, the album, has gone top 40!" says Chris Jericho. "Fozzy is bigger than we've ever been, which means bigger production, bigger songs and bigger lighted jackets! So we can't wait to rock your literal socks off starting in February!! JUDAS IS RISING!"

"I started playing guitar because of how deeply powerful the experience of going to concerts was for me," Rich Ward adds. "With a hit single and a new album pushing Fozzy to new heights, I can't wait to get back on the road in America to capture the power that only live music can create. Make sure to bring a helmet and your dancing shoes when Fozzy rolls through your town."

Meanwhile, Santa Cruz's Archie Cruz adds, "We can’t wait to finally be back on U.S. soil! And what better way to do this than with an awesome band like Fozzy! Let’s kick sum ass muthafuckas!”

Fozzy earned their first Top 5 single this year with the title track off the Judas album. The disc has also spawned the tracks "Drinkin' With Jesus" and "Painless" and recently snagged a spot in our Top 25 Hard Rock Albums of 2017 list (seen below). The U.S. run comes right after a European trek to kick off 2018 in which the band will pair up with Steel Panther.

Through Fire have squeezed more life out of their breakout release Breathe, issuing a deluxe edition and keeping fans satiated with the new song and video "Where You Lie." Santa Cruz, meanwhile, will be promoting their raucous new effort Bad Blood Rising, which includes the hard rocking album opener, "Young Blood Rising." The tour is rounded out by Dark Sky Choir, with the upstart outfit supporting their self-titled release that came out this past summer.

See all of the dates for Fozzy's "Judas Rising" trek below.

Fozzy "Judas Rising" 2018 Tour With Through Fire, Santa Cruz + Dark Sky Choir

02/28 - New Orleans, La. @ The Parish

03/01 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

03/02 - Dallas, Texas @ Canton Hall

03/03 - Lubbock, Texas @ Jake’s

03/04 - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock

03/07 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Club X’s

03/08 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

03/10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Whisky

03/11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Count’s Vamp’d

03/13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Slim’s

03/15 - Portland, Ore. @ Dante’s

03/16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Studio Seven

03/27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Ballroom

03/28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

03/29 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

03/30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Shelter

03/31 - Dayton, Ohio @ Oddbody’s

04/02 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues

04/03 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel’s

04/04 - Clifton Park, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/05 - New York, N.Y. @ The Gramercy

04/06 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

04/07 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

04/08 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Wally’s

