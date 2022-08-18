A new Saw film has been given the go-ahead for release just in time for Halloween 2023, according to the horror destination Bloody Disgusting. The website earlier confirmed the 10th installment of the Saw franchise back in April, referring to it as Saw X.

For horror fans who somehow missed the last two 15 years of spooky cinema, Saw is the movie series that puts its characters in gruesome and almost always fatal traps that they must attempt to escape. The plot originated with the character of "The Jigsaw Killer," portrayed by Tobin Bell, also the impetus behind hair-raising figure Billy the Puppet.

And though Jigsaw died at the end of 2006's Saw III, the series continued with more six more entries, including last year's spinoff film Spiral, which starred Chris Rock.

Now, producers and distributors Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have secured horror director Kevin Greutert to helm the forthcoming Saw movie. Greutert was also behind Saw VI (2009) and Saw 3D (2010), which is also known as Saw: The Final Chapter.

Saying more details would be released soon, franchise heads Mark Burg and Oren Koules explained, "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love."

They added, "Part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans' favorites in the entire series."

Moviegoers can expect Saw X to be released on Oct. 27, 2023.

From Bloody Disgusting:

While Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are keeping the plot and characters under wraps at this time, we're told fans can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts — and other body parts — with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve.

While horror fans await the Saw X trailer, relive the other Saw trailers below.

