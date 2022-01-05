Scary Kids Scaring Kids + D.R.U.G.S. Book 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
Early 2000s post-hardcore is coming back around! Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S. both reactivated in 2020 after extended periods of stasis, and now both acts will team up on a U.S. tour to kick off the year.
As part of the "Velocity Records Tour," the two acts will be joined on all dates by Secrets, Dead American (featuring Saosin's Cove Reber) and Glasslands on shows that will start Feb. 16 in Ft. Wayne, Ind. The month-long trek continues through a March 20 finale in Worcester, Mass. Check out all the cities, dates and venues listed below.
SKSK hit the road early last year and returned in the fall revisiting their 2005 album The City Sleeps in Flames, celebrating its 15th anniversary. For D.R.U.G.S, the group played their first show since 2012 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and will provide more opportunities to see them live this year.
It should be noted that while Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S. focused on a touring return in 2020, all five bands on the bill will be releasing new music around the time of the tour.
Get your tickets here.
Scary Kids Scaring Kids / D.R.U.G.S. 2022 Tour Dates
Feb. 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres
Feb. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews
Feb. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord
Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam
Feb. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Feb. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Croc
Feb. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Dantes
Feb. 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post
Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
Feb. 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Observatory
March 2 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee
March 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibe Event Center
March 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
March 6 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak
March 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum
March 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables
March 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Beacham
March 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly
March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade
March 15 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
March 16 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
March 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ BK Monarch
March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl
March 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium