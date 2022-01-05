Scary Kids Scaring Kids + D.R.U.G.S. Book 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Early 2000s post-hardcore is coming back around! Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S. both reactivated in 2020 after extended periods of stasis, and now both acts will team up on a U.S. tour to kick off the year.

As part of the "Velocity Records Tour," the two acts will be joined on all dates by Secrets, Dead American (featuring Saosin's Cove Reber) and Glasslands on shows that will start Feb. 16 in Ft. Wayne, Ind. The month-long trek continues through a March 20 finale in Worcester, Mass. Check out all the cities, dates and venues listed below.

SKSK hit the road early last year and returned in the fall revisiting their 2005 album The City Sleeps in Flames, celebrating its 15th anniversary. For D.R.U.G.S, the group played their first show since 2012 at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and will provide more opportunities to see them live this year.

It should be noted that while Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S. focused on a touring return in 2020, all five bands on the bill will be releasing new music around the time of the tour.

Get your tickets here.

Scary Kids Scaring Kids / D.R.U.G.S. 2022 Tour Dates

Feb. 16 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Pieres

Feb. 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ St Andrews

Feb. 18 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord

Feb. 19 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam

Feb. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Feb. 22 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ Croc

Feb. 25 - Portland, Ore. @ Dantes

Feb. 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Feb. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

Feb. 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Observatory

March 2 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee

March 4 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibe Event Center

March 5 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

March 6 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak

March 8 - Tampa, Fla. @ Orpheum

March 9 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Respectables

March 11 - Orlando, Fla. @ Beacham

March 12 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Underbelly

March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade

March 15 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

March 16 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

March 18 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ BK Monarch

March 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 20 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

Velocity Records