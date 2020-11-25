Ex-Secrets Vocalist Aaron Melzer Has Died

Aaron Melzer, former vocalist for southern California post-hardcore band Secrets, has died.

As a member of the Secrets between 2013 and 2015, Melzer handled the harsh vocals in relief of original screamer Xander Bourgeois. He appeared on the second of Secrets' three full length albums, Fragile Figures, and originally joined the band after leaving the local group Author & Finisher.

In a statement released on social media, Secrets lamented the death of their former vocalist and remembered him warmly.

Today we lost our brother, our friend, and our family with the passing og Aaron Melzer. Aaron's passing came much too soon in his life and in ours. Words cannot express how devastating and painful this is for all of us to hear and believe. We will miss Aaron every day. Every day we will remember his presence, his laughter, the joy he could bring to a room, the light he brought with him to the stage, his smiles, his heart and every memory we were able to share with him. For now we ask that you please respect the privacy of the family and loved ones as we take this time to reflect & grieve. We love you Aaron & you will not be forgotten. Aaron Forever

In early 2015, Secrets announced that work had begun on what would become their third record, Everything That Got Us Here while also revealing that Melzer and the group had parted ways as they welcomed Wade Walters into the lineup, making Fragile Figures the only release to feature Melzer's contributions.

Fragile Figures hit No. 59 on the Billboard 200 upon its debut and featured standouts such as "Sleep Well My Darling" and "Dance of the Dead," the latter of which appeared on a deluxe edition of the record.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the Melzer family, Secrets and all who knew Aaron. Rest in peace.