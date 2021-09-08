D.R.U.G.S. Return for First U.S. Headline Tour Dates in Eight Years

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.) will be back on the touring circuit this fall, heading out on their first headline tour of the U.S. in eight years.

Singer Craig Owens will be joined by guitarist Jona Weinhofen in the band. Weinhofen's past credits include stints in Bring Me the Horizon, I Killed the Prom Queen and Bleeding Through. The group split in 2012 after releasing their sole self-titled album and a live EP in 2011.

"I can’t wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S. this fall,” says Owens with enthusiasm. "This tour has been a long time coming, and we’re all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we’ve been working on. The idea of playing heavy music again on these intimate stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. See you soon!”

The trek will span nearly a month-and-a-half, hitting over 30 U.S. markets as D.R.U.G.S. make the most of this touring opportunity. The run officially kicks off Oct. 27 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with dates currently booked through Dec. 10 at Columbus, Ohio's Woodlands Tavern. Support bands for the run will be announced soon. See all of the stops listed below and get ticketing info here.

Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows reformed earlier this year, signing a record deal with Velocity Records. Look for a new album expected to arrive before year's end. This would be the band's first new music since their 2011 self-titled release.

D.R.U.G.S 2021 Headline Tour Dates

Oct. 27 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents

Oct. 28 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Oct. 29 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 30 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Capitol Room @ HMAC

Oct. 31 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room

Nov. 2- Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground

Nov. 3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave

Nov. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter

Nov. 5 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache

Nov. 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

Nov. 7 – Lakewood, Ohio @ Mahall’s

Nov. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater

Nov. 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room

Nov. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 12 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Nov. 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Nov. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 17 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre

Nov. 19 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver

Nov. 20 – Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery

Nov. 21 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Nov. 22 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre

Nov. 24 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes Sports Café

Nov. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box

Nov. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live

Nov. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Nov. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Dec. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade – Hell

Dec. 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar

Dec. 4 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ TBA

Dec. 5 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar

Dec. 7 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Dec. 8 – Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club

Dec. 9 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar

Dec. 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Woodlands Tavern

