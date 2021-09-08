D.R.U.G.S. Return for First U.S. Headline Tour Dates in Eight Years
Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows (D.R.U.G.S.) will be back on the touring circuit this fall, heading out on their first headline tour of the U.S. in eight years.
Singer Craig Owens will be joined by guitarist Jona Weinhofen in the band. Weinhofen's past credits include stints in Bring Me the Horizon, I Killed the Prom Queen and Bleeding Through. The group split in 2012 after releasing their sole self-titled album and a live EP in 2011.
"I can’t wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S. this fall,” says Owens with enthusiasm. "This tour has been a long time coming, and we’re all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we’ve been working on. The idea of playing heavy music again on these intimate stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. See you soon!”
The trek will span nearly a month-and-a-half, hitting over 30 U.S. markets as D.R.U.G.S. make the most of this touring opportunity. The run officially kicks off Oct. 27 at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, New Jersey, with dates currently booked through Dec. 10 at Columbus, Ohio's Woodlands Tavern. Support bands for the run will be announced soon. See all of the stops listed below and get ticketing info here.
Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows reformed earlier this year, signing a record deal with Velocity Records. Look for a new album expected to arrive before year's end. This would be the band's first new music since their 2011 self-titled release.
D.R.U.G.S 2021 Headline Tour Dates
Oct. 27 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ House of Independents
Oct. 28 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Oct. 29 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 30 – Harrisburg, Pa. @ Capitol Room @ HMAC
Oct. 31 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Rec Room
Nov. 2- Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Underground
Nov. 3 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Enclave
Nov. 4 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Shelter
Nov. 5 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Stache
Nov. 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean
Nov. 7 – Lakewood, Ohio @ Mahall’s
Nov. 9 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theater
Nov. 10 – Omaha, Neb. @ Waiting Room
Nov. 11 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Nov. 12 – Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Nov. 13 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Nov. 14 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Nov. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 17 – Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theatre
Nov. 19 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Diver
Nov. 20 – Fresno, Calif. @ Full Circle Brewery
Nov. 21 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Nov. 22 – Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre
Nov. 24 – Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes Sports Café
Nov. 26 – San Antonio, Texas @ The Rock Box
Nov. 27 – Houston, Texas @ Warehouse Live
Nov. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Nov. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Dec. 1 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade – Hell
Dec. 3 – Orlando, Fla. @ Soundbar
Dec. 4 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ TBA
Dec. 5 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
Dec. 7 – Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
Dec. 8 – Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club
Dec. 9 – Baltimore, Md. @ Ottobar
Dec. 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Woodlands Tavern