The legendary Scorpions have set a Feb. 25 release date for their newly announced 19th album, Rock Believer, and have released "Peacemaker," the first single from the upcoming full length that will be the successor to 2015's Return to Forever.

The fact that new music from the 50-plus year veteran group would be coming was no secret as Scorpions had kept fans updated on their progress, which included the release of the inspiring new track "Sign of Hope" last year and, over the summer, the band shared rehearsal footage of a new song "Seventh Son."

Speaking about the new single, singer Klaus Meine revealed, "The first thing that came to my mind was the hook line — 'Peacemaker, peacemaker / Bury the undertaker.' I was just playing around with those words. At a time when so many people have died and are still dying of COVID, from devastating wars and other senseless crimes, it makes you feel that the undertaker must be working overtime. In a peaceful world after the pandemic, it will be time for the peacemaker to rule... that's an image that really appeals to me."

Listen to the new song below and view the Rock Believer album art further down the page. The album will be released through Spinefarm Records and pre-orders can be placed here. It is also the first studio record to feature drummer Mikkey Dee of Motorhead fame, who replaced James Kottak in 2016.

Scorpions, "Peacemaker"

Spinefarm

Scorpions, Rock Believer Album Art

Spinefarm