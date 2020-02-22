Scorpions singer Klaus Meine has issued a message to fans regarding the band's postponement of Australian shows, explaining he underwent surgery to have kidney stones removed and is currently in recovery.

The 71-year-old rocker described the situation as a "very painful attack" in a social media post, also revealing that doctors inserted a stent in his nether region, to which he rhetorically asked, "Can you imagine how I feel right now?"

Meine expressed regret over having to postpone the Feb. 22 gig with Whitesnake in Melbourne, Australia, but reassured fans that he is well taken care of and is "in the best hands." The singer is hoping to be good to go "early next week" and the intent is to reschedule the canceled show for some time in the coming week.

Read the full message directly below and view a photo of Meine recovering in a hospital bed further down the page.

Dear Fans , the good news first .... we had a fantastic show in Melbourne Wednesday night at the Rod Laver Arena .... loved every minute of it .... it just feels soooo good to be back in Australia!!!! The bad news is... I have had kidney stone surgery in a Melbourne Hospital... it was a very painful attack....

In the hospital they removed the stone, and put in a stent .... can you imagine how I feel right now??? So sorry Sydney.... Do we have to cancel again??? It looks like it.... but we are hoping to re-schedule for next week — day to be announced.

Dr. Katz and his team are taking very good care of me ... I’m in the best hands, but I doubt I’ll be back on my feet until early next week..... with lots of love with a heavy heart from Melbourne.... Klaus

The Scorpions have a number of tour dates on the books through the summer, including a Las Vegas residency with Queensryche, which stretches from July 4-25.

Meanwhile, the group has been working on their follow-up to 2015's Return to Forever with producer Greg Fidelman, who is renowned for his work with other premiere acts such as Metallica and Slipknot.

"We know that we're working with producer Greg Fidelman, who is known for doing Metallica and Slipknot and others, and he's a great guy. He came to visit our studio in Hanover, Germany, already," said guitarist Mathias Jabs at the end of last year.

He mapped out the recording plans even further, adding, "The plan is to record until … July when we have a residency in Las Vegas for a whole month. During that time, we can either do the final touch-ups or mix. Then the album should come out in the fall of 2020."

We're wishing Klaus Meine a speedy recovery as he looks to get back onstage soon.