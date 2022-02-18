Scorpions Let Love Shine With New Song ‘Shining of Your Soul’

Yes, they may rock you like a hurricane, but as we've seen over the years, there's also a more tender-hearted side to Scorpions and they're putting that on display with their latest single "Shining of Your Soul."

The track is a more mid-tempo paced song with singer Klaus Meine opening up about the uncertainties of love and how his heart is overpowered once a certain someone special is near. "When someone enters the room and you sense an aura that makes everything else fade into the background. When the atmosphere changes inexplicably, and one is enveloped in a warm glow. The shining of a soul" how Meine describes it. It's a perfectly fitting track to arrive during Valentine's Day week, even if the holiday just passed.

Get a closer look at the lyrics and listen to the song below, and if you like what you hear, "Shining of Your Soul" is now available via multiple platforms here.

Scorpions, "Shining of Your Soul" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)

In the backyard of my soul

There's a charming little home

And that's where all the trouble goes

Where all the trouble goes In the center of my heart

There's a place that keeps you warm

That's where all my loving goes

Where all my loving goes Well love is a meaning, a true loving feeling

How can I be sure?

I can't stop believing, it's more than a feeling

And when you come through the door

I see the shining of your soul In the backyard of my soul

Lies the answer to it all

It's a long, long way to go

Such a long, long way to go Love is a meaning, a true loving feeling

How can I be sure?

I can't stop believing, it's more than a feeling

And when you come through the door

I see the shining, I see the shining of your soul Shining of your soul (shining of your soul) shining of your soul

Shining of your soul (shining of your soul) see the shining of your soul

Shining of your soul (shining of your soul, shining of your soul)

Shining of your soul (shining of your soul) see the shining of your soul Love is a meaning, a true loving feeling

How can I be sure?

I can't stop believing, it's more than a feeling

And when you come through the door

I see the shining of your soul You shine, shine, shine

You shine, shine, shine

When you come through the door, oh

I see the shining of your soul

Of your soul

Scorpions are now just a week out from their highly anticipated Rock Believer album. The band kicked off promotion for the record late last year with the single "Peacemaker." Since then, they've issued the album's title track and the mystical, slow-burning song "Seventh Sun."

Speaking about what fans can expect of the forthcoming set, Meine recently offered, "The new material sees us return to our roots. We simply wanted to reactivate the original Scorpions' DNA — great riffs, strong melodies. We tried to transport that live feel to the studio with all five of us playing in one room again at last. Having Mikkey Dee in the band is like a shot of fresh energy and real fun."

Look for Rock Believer arriving on Feb. 25. Pre-orders are available here and the band will be back playing live shows in late March. See their tour stops at this location.