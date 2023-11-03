The Scorpions have announced their early 2024 plans with a Vegas concert residency to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the German hard rock band's Love at First Sting, their ninth album and North American breakthrough from 1984.

From April 11–May 3, 2024, the Scorpions will play nine dates at the Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Nov. 10; Scorpions Rock Zone members can get exclusive access starting Nov. 6 at 10AM PT. Beyond the residency, Scorpions already have a summer festival date scheduled for Wacken Open Air 2024.

Love at First Sting Residency

On Friday (Nov. 3), the band said, "Scorpions are returning to Bakkt Theater for 'Love at First Sting Las Vegas,' a brand new exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their iconic album, Love at First Sting, performing the album and all of their biggest hits April 11–May 3."

Love at First Sting is often cited as an influential album in the development of hard rock and hair metal as it came to fruition in the 1980s. The album's combination of heavy guitar riffs, melodic hooks and powerful ballads influenced many rock and metal bands that followed in their wake.

Love at First Sting spawned hard rock staples such as "Rock You Like a Hurricane," "Still Loving You" and "Big City Nights." Scorpions' latest album, their 19th, Rock Believer, arrived in 2022.

Scorpions 2024 Tour Dates

April 11 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 18 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 20 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 26 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

April 28 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

May 1 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

May 3 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theater

July 31 - Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air