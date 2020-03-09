Scott Stapp Announces ‘Survivor’ Tour U.S. Dates

It's on! Scott Stapp is taking his band out for a U.S. run in early summer on what is being billed as "The Survivor Tour."

The trek kicks off June 5 in Pacific Junction, Iowa according to Stapp's social media, with dates continuing through the end of the month, ending in San Antonio on June 28. See all of the stops listed below.

Stapp is promoting his 2019 solo record, The Space Between the Shadows, and the tour moniker comes from the album single "Survivor." Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (March 13) at 10AM local time at Stapp's website. There's a Live Nation pre-sale starting tomorrow (March 10) at 10AM local time as well.

While the June run is brief, Stapp teases on his social media that more U.S. dates are coming in July and August and that he hasn't forgotten about Europe. Keep an eye out for more dates coming soon.

In other news, Stapp has also filmed a PSA for ChildFund International, whom he partnered with on his trip to Ecuador. The clip, featuring the song "Wake Up Call," illustrates the joy of giving.

“ChildFund gives these kids a fighting chance of overcoming the reality they were born into. Children in need don’t have to become victims of neglect,” said Stapp. The singer intends to host ChildFund reps at each concert venue so that fans who are able can sponsor a child for $36 a month. Learn more about the organization here and check out the PSA below.

Scott Stapp Child Fund PSA

Scott Stapp "Survivor" U.S. Tour Dates

April 4- Apopka, Fla. @ Apopka Amphitheater

June 5 - Pacific Junction, Iowa @ TBA

June 6 - St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

June 7 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

June 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

June 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

June 12 - State College, Pa. @ Stage West

June 13 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

June 14 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

June 17 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

June 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

June 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

June 23 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

June 27 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

June 28 - San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

