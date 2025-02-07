"After everything I've gone through personally and professionally, to see this whole thing come full circle in such a profound way, there have definitely been some watery-eyed nights."

Scott Stapp joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (Feb. 6) and reflected on everything that's happened in the last year. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

From the massive resurgence of Creed to the release of his fourth solo record, Higher Power, Stapp was very open about having a lot to be grateful for.

"I thank God for giving me this opportunity again," Stapp told host Chuck Armstrong.

"Right now, I'm so in the moment and just living my life from the standpoint of taking it one day at a time. I am just solely focused on what's right in front of me with the Creed cruise coming up in April, with the Creed tour happening in July and then also continuing to promote Higher Power."

As much as he's in the moment, though, Stapp teased listeners that he's thinking about what's next, too.

"I do have some other things in the can, some surprises," he said.

"I am thinking forward and there are going to be some new things that are happening musically this year."

Scott Stapp on Connecting With New Generations of Fans

As Stapp spent a lot of time reflecting on his career, he shared how humbling it is to see new generations of fans connecting with the music that he's been a part of.

"What other bands have had this kind of resurgence," he offered up. "We go from being gone to coming back bigger than we were before."

A couple of bands that came to mind as Stapp was sharing this were the Doors and Aerosmith.

"To be on that list with those two [bands] — and probably some others I'm leaving out — is an honor and a privilege," Stapp said.

"I don't want to sound cliche...but it epitomizes and defines what I'm feeling inside. That's just gratitude. I never would have thought after we went away that this was even possible."

Stapp recalled when he started his solo career that the possibility of Creed coming back was never even on his mind.

"[I was] slugging it out in clubs, starting all over again as if Creed never happened," he admitted.

"I never would have thought that I would get to this moment where there was such synergy, where my solo career finally takes off and begins to connect in a profound way, and at the same time, Creed has its resurgence and its music is connecting with an entirely new generation."

This realization came near the end of Stapp's conversation on Loudwire Nights. It was obviously something he's given a tremendous amount of time thinking about — and something that continues to shape how he lives today.

"I couldn't have prayed for a better scenario. It's just a beautiful thing. I'm in the moment. I'm so grateful for it."

What Else Did Scott Stapp Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it means to him to have "One Last Breath" on Loudwire's list of the 25 best rock songs of the last 25 years: "Instinctually, I can look at it and try to find other songs that I think would be more fitting, but if I look at it and just embrace it and accept [it], I couldn't think of a better song for Creed to make that list. It's a song which really encapsulates a snapshot of the human experience."

How he hopes his journey inspires others: "When you're in situations where you feel like your whole world is falling apart, focusing on the one thing that you can be grateful for can change the narrative of your day, it can change the narrative of your mind."

What he thinks impacted some of the "downward spirals" in his life: "Too much of my mind was in the past and too much of my mind was in the future instead of being in the moment and in the present and in the now. I've been really making a conscious effort to just stay in today."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

