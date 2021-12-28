Scott Stapp was pumped to be part of the festivities for this year's Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl, but with COVID spiking and one of the participating teams suffering a spike within their program, the 2021 edition that was set to take place on Jan. 31 has been canceled. Still, that hasn't dampened Stapp's spirits, who appears ready to fulfill the engagement next year.

"COVID strikes again," stated Stapp on social media. "Was going to be EPIC! So the countdown begins to the 2022 @BarstoolBowlAZ. Minds will be blown and history will be made, BET ON IT … pun intended." The singer was set to provide the halftime show entertainment at the football game.

The Stapp commentary accompanied the official statement from the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl announcing the 2021 cancellation along with thanks to their conference partners and sponsors along with a promise to provide a "world class bowl experience in 2022."

It's been a somewhat quiet year for Stapp, though the vocalist did put his pipes to use on the epic song "Light Up the Sky" with dance producers Wooli and Trivecta.

“When I first heard the track, I instantly started recording melodies and lyrics. The piano, builds, crescendos, drops, and overall vibes just connected right away," said the singer. "I wanted to give voice to the idea that releasing life’s inevitable sadness, fear or regret is the first step to reclaiming the kind of intense joy and passion that this track explodes with."