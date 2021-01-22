Sebastian Bach, Bret Michaels + Lita Ford Lead ’80s-Themed Virtual Event

Sebastian Bach, Bret Michaels, Lita Ford and more are set to take us back to the '80s participating in the upcoming Radical Sabbatical virtual experience taking place on Jan. 30.

It'll be a fun-filled day complete with musicians across the '80s spectrum with a mix of performances and informative segments. Bach, for instance, will stage four "Vinyl Wino" segments during the day as he pairs his favorite wines with specific music. Michaels and Ford are both lined up for musical performances.

The event will also include cooking and Mixology Madness segments, an '80s aerobics class and costume contests for both adults and kids.

In addition to the trio of previously mentioned rockers, Kenny Loggins and Ray Parker Jr. are both set for performances. Grandmaster Flash will air a documentary, '80s photographer and author Mark Weiss will take part in a Q&A session and songwriters Jim Peterik (Survivor) and Cathy Richardson (Jefferson Starship) will deliver a Storytellers session. Plus, there will be performances by tribute bands as well as up-and-coming singer Moriah Formica.

Passes for the eight-hour '80s-themed Radical Sabbatical start at $99.80, with a variety of bundle packages including one that provides Sebastian Bach's wine choices and another that sets up a video call with Bach.

Check out the full list of the day's events here and et your tickets at this location.

Radical Sabbatical Promo