The Second-Best Song of 20 ’80s + ’90s One-Hit Wonders

Did you ever dig deep enough to find out the second best songs of certain one-hit wonder bands? Well, we did and in this feature you'll find that some of the '80s and '90s biggest one-hit wonder acts actually did have some other quality music.

We've compiled our list paying special attention to the alt rock, hard rock and metal bands that had one shining moment of chart fame that seemingly overshadowed the rest of their careers. But one song can do a lot for a band, with some of these acts still continuing to tour and record today.

From the '80s, we dig into such acts as Autograph, Aldo Nova and Georgia Satellites who blessed us with sing-along earworms and hard rock anthems that have never escape our brains.

The '90s brought a more diverse selection of one-hit wonders with alt-rock leading the landscape. Who remembers Harvey Danger, Marcy Playground and Deep Blue Something? The names may not roll off your tongue, but their biggest hits will certainly pull you in immediately.

One thing is certain though. None of these acts set out with the goal of only having one moment of success. There are fully realized albums and musical visions that took place with grander plans likely envisioned. So let's give some love to their bigger body of work and examine their next best songs after "that one I know."

Check out the Second Best Song of these '80s and '90s One Hit Wonders.

