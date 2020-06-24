Seether have just set Aug. 28 as the release date for their eighth studio album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (translation: If You Want Peace, Prepare for War). Leading the charge for the 13-track record is a music video for "Dangerous," the first new single.

Three years ago, when the South African group issued Poison the Parish, they made a conscious effort to return to outright heaviness. On "Dangerous," Seether take a step back from the battering riffs and lean into an alt-metal direction in this catchy albeit despondent anthem.

The Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum album also marks the first for guitarist Corey Lowery (ex-Saint Asonia, ex-Stuck Mojo), who joined the group initially as a touring member in 2018 before being formally welcomed into the full-time lineup last year. "Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he's the older brother I've always wanted," said frontman Shaun Morgan of the permanent Seether addition.

Regarding the album, Morgan added, "These songs are carefully crafted to nestle in your ears like a tiny velvet rabbit clutching a switch-blade. This whole album is kind of me going through that process. I’m exposing myself to a degree I’m not normally comfortable with. But I think it’s okay. I’m proud to be a little bit more vulnerable on this album."

Read the lyrics to "Dangerous" directly below and listen to the new song further down the page.

So take them off the blinders that cover your eyes

Don’t break new ground

Just follow the beaten path

Well all I can do in the end is bury it in the cellar

And only a fool would pretend to blame it on the weather It’s so dangerous all this blamelessness and I feel like I lost all the good I’ve known

It’s so dangerous all this shamelessness and I feel like I’m watching a tumor grow Now take them down

The roses you smothered, they died

I hear the cries of souls you have eaten since

We all must revere and defend the fortune of the teller

We all must subdue and suspend belief that this gets better It’s so dangerous all this blamelessness

And I feel like I lost all the good I’ve known

It’s so dangerous all this shamelessness

and I feel like I’m watching a tumor grow Please just say you know you won’t be satisfied

Not unless you know your name is verified

God I hope you choke on hate and stomach bile

Even as you sing the praise of feticide Please just say you know you won’t be satisfied

Not unless you know your name is verified

God I hope you choke on hate and stomach bile

Even as you sing the praise of feticide It’s so dangerous all this blamelessness and I feel like I lost all the good I’ve known

It’s so dangerous all this shamelessness and I feel like I’m watching a tumor grow And I feel like I lost all the good I know

And I feel like I’m watching a tumor grow

Seether's new record, which was recorded in Nashville between December of last year and this January, was produced by Shaun Morgan while Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) handled the mixing.

Pre-order Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum here and view the album art and track listing beneath the video.

Seether, "Dangerous" Music Video

Seether, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum Album Art + Track Listing

Fantasy Recordings / Concord

01. "Dead And Done"

02. "Bruised And Bloodied"

03. "Wasteland"

04. "Dangerous"

05. "Liar"

06. "Can't Go Wrong"

07. "Buried In The Sand"

08. "Let It Go"

09. "Failure"

10. "Beg"

11. "Drift Away"

12. "Pride Before The Fall"

13. "Written In Stone"