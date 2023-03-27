Enter to Win a 20th Anniversary Copy of Seether’s ‘Disclaimer’

Seether's debut album Disclaimer turned 20 at the end of last year, so the rockers released a special anniversary edition of it last month to celebrate the milestone. Loudwire Nights has teamed up with the rockers to give 10 lucky winners a copy of the 20th anniversary edition of the album.

You'll have until next Monday, April 3 at 10AM ET to enter. Five winners will receive a copy of the album on vinyl, and five will get a CD copy. The deluxe vinyl version comes with 3 LPs, and the deluxe CD set includes two discs.

Enter the contest below, and see a photo of the vinyl set underneath. The band also has a new line of merchandise to coincide with the anniversary available on their website, which you can see here.

Featuring the hits "Gasoline," "Fine Again" and "Driven Under," Disclaimer helped launched Seether's career, as it landed at No. 92 on the U.S. chart and was later certified Gold.

"If there was ever a little engine that could, against all odds, with every possible obstacle thrown at us, this is the record…. We managed to somehow surmount everything," frontman Shaun Morgan said to journalist Katherine Turman, co-author of Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal [via Seether's website].

Bassist Dale Stewart described Disclaimer as, "The record put us on the map in a lot of ways, and it had a lot of songs we'd written when we were really young…. There's a lot of pride attached to that album."

In addition to the 12 songs featured on the original studio album, the anniversary edition also features a full, previously unreleased concert, which took place in 2003 at New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach Casino. Also featured on the deluxe versions is an acoustic cover of Nirvana's "Something in the Way," which had previously been released as a B-side.

Loudwire Nights airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

