Poll: What’s the Best Seether Album? – Vote Now

Seether are one of the most successful South African rock bands, and have been releasing albums for two decades now.

Seether initially formed under the moniker Saron Gas in 1999, but changed their name due to its similarity to the toxic chemical sarin gas. They settled on "Seether" because of the 1994 song by Veruca Salt, and dropped their first album Disclaimer under the new band titled in 2002.

In 2004, they revamped all twelve songs from Disclaimer and released them on a follow-up record called Disclaimer II, which featured eight new tracks — including an alternate version of "Broken" with Evanescence's Amy Lee. Since some of the songs have different guitar melodies and other musical additions on Disclaimer II, we counted them separately in the poll.

Seether released another six albums after Disclaimer II — Karma and Effect (2005), Finding Beauty in Negative Spaces (2007), Holding Onto Strings Better Left to Fray (2011), Isolate and Medicate (2014), Poison the Parish (2017) and Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (2020). Four of them charter in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

