It's been strange for bands who've released albums over the last year but haven't been able to tour in support of them. Seether released Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum in August of 2020, but frontman Shaun Morgan told Loudwire Nights he doesn't exactly want to return to their normal, pre-COVID tour cycle even if they are able to again.

"This year doesn't look to be shaping up much better, as far as going back to a touring kind of lifestyle. Not that that's something that I want to return to anyway," he admitted. "I don't wanna be out for three months at a time, come home for four days and then sort of high five my family and then walk back out again. And then every time you come back, you feel like you have to re-learn the relationships."

In addition to the fact that Morgan doesn't want to go back to living on the road the majority of the time, he doesn't think it'll happen anyway.

"I don't know that we're ever going back to doing, get back on a bus for a month. And having said that, so what does it look like? Do we do more streaming stuff now?" he wondered, suggesting that maybe bands will incorporate occasional acoustic streams into their tour schedules instead of playing shows night after night.

Watch the full interview above.

In celebration of their 20 year anniversary, Seether have been honored in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Right Here Right Now exhibit, which celebrates influential contemporary artists. Several of Morgan's instruments, clothing garments, handwritten lyrics and other memorabilia from their career are featured in the installation.

"Growing up on a pig farm in South Africa I had many dreams of being a 'rock star' in America, something that was deemed impossible at the time, I clung to the dream even more tightly with every comment from every naysayer and after many years, shows and numerous different bands the impossible became a reality in 2000," Morgan said in a statement.

"I feel so humbled and grateful for this opportunity that it is difficult to express. This is a huge milestone for Seether and is by far one of the most important highlights of our career."