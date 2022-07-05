Longtime Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser is currently mourning the death of his wife, Patricia Perissinoto Kisser, who died on July 3, according to Metal Hammer.

Patricia, 52, was diagnosed with colon cancer earlier this year. Andreas left Sepultura's ongoing world tour last month to be with her. PROJECT46's Jean Patton is filling in for him on the road.

Last week, Andreas and his family received an outpouring of love from the metal community after Patricia's death, displayed publicly in supportive social media comments.

They followed a statement from Andreas and his three children with Patricia — Giulia, Yohan and Enzo — on Sepultura's Instagram Story, as shown by Blabbermouth. The family said, "It is with deep sadness that we have to share that Patricia Perissinoto Kisser passed away this morning. She will remain in our memories forever. We want to thank all our friends and family for all the support and messages of love. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

A separate message in Portuguese emerged on Andreas' personal Instagram. Translated to English, it partially said, "[Patricia] stayed strong until the last moment, always worried about everyone around her and facing the situation head on, with strength and determination. My admiration for you is eternal. I love you! I'm sure we'll cross paths again in some dimension beyond this Earth! Go in peace, my love. Thank you for everything."

In the replies to Andreas' post, several notable names in rock and metal offered words of support. Among them, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick wrote, "I'm so so sorry. Peaceful journey to her and sending love and condolences to you her/your family and all who loved her." Journeyman drummer Roy Mayorga added, "Giving you and your family all our love always." Heavy metal producer Ross Robinson relayed, "My heart is absolutely broken for you guys."

The band Sacred Reich remarked in their own post, "Sending our love and prayers to our brother Andreas, his family, friends and the Sepultura family on the passing of his wife Patricia. She was a beautiful person in every way. Sending peace, love and comfort in this most difficult of times."

Loudwire also sends condolences to Andreas and the entire Sepultura family. See Sepultura's upcoming 2022 tour dates here. The Brazilian metal group, who most recently released the studio album Quadra in 2020, followed it with the collaborative hits compilation SepulQuarta the next year. They currently have dates scheduled in Europe, Mexico and South America through December.

