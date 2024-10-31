The 16-Song Setlist From Paul Gray’s Final Show With Slipknot

Paul Gray played his final show with Slipknot on Oct. 31, 2009 and the band played a 16-song set during the evening.

The performance took place at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palm Springs Casino Resort in Las Vegas, and was part of the 'Knot's All Hope Is Gone tour. They had been on the road all year and planned to take a break it was over.

In an interview Gray did with Terrorizer Magazine in 2009, the bassist explained that breaks helped them avoid some of the issues that they had internally earlier in their career.

"After that third record, everything went a lot easier so when it came to All Hope Is Gone, we took our time and it paid off. The tours have been the biggest we’ve ever done and it’s all been pretty low maintenance so far," he said. "We’re still fuckin’ here. I’m just going to hope that it continues that way. Hopefully we can do this a lot longer. I’m not talking Rolling Stones long, though!”

The members all worked on other projects during the few months that followed the concert on Oct. 31, 2009, including Gray, who was gearing up for a tour with the supergroup Hail!.

The tour never happened, as Gray was found dead in his hotel room on May 24, 2010.

Slipknot didn't play a show again until July 2011, when they embarked on the Memorial World Tour in honor of Gray and his legacy. Former member Donnie Steele filled in for Gray during the trek.

In memory of Gray and his time with Slipknot, check out the songs from their final set together below [via Setlist.fm], as well as some video footage underneath.

Slipknot Setlist - Oct. 31, 2009 [via Setlist.fm]

1. "(sic)"

2. "Eyeless"

3. "Wait and Bleed"

4. "Get This"

5. "Before I Forget"

6. "Sulfur"

7. "The Blister Exists"

8. "Dead Memories"

9. "Disasterpiece"

10. "Vermilion"

11. "Psychosocial"

12. "Duality"

13. "People = Shit"

Encore

14. "Snuff"

15. "Surfacing"

16. "Spit It Out"

Slipknot, 'People = Shit' (Live - Oct. 31, 2009)

Slipknot, 'Snuff' (Live - Oct. 31, 2009)