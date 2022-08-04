A Photo Timeline of Slipknot’s Turbulent Career

We don't call ourselves Knotwire for no reason. We love Slipknot just as much as the rest of you do. They're one of the biggest bands in the world, and one of the most unique in metal. Nine guys running around onstage in masks and jumpsuits, beating the shit out of kegs and each other? It doesn't get much better than that.

You may think that Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Motley Crue went through a lot, but Slipknot's story is on a whole other level of chaos. From the time they formed up until now, they've gone through numerous lineup changes, lost a couple of members in tragic ways, been sued... and those are just the big stories. When you look closely, the process of creating each album was laced with its own destruction, from pushy producers to mental breakdowns and substance abuse.

It's insane. This kind of story isn't for the faint of heart. But Slipknot are still on top of the world today, and are gearing up to release their seventh studio album The End, So Far. We went back through their history, scoured countless interviews and reports and came up with a timeline of events to help you gain a better understanding of where they've been, and who they are now.

This is the story of Slipknot's turbulent career.

A Timeline of Slipknot's Turbulent Career Because it wouldn't be the 'Knot without chaos.