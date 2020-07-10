Shvpes Announce Band Breakup After Two Albums

English metalcore group Shvpes have announced that after releasing two albums, they have made the decision to split up the band, placing a priority on mental health and personal relationships in a three-part Twitter post.

The group, which features singer Griffin Dickinson, son of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, originally formed in 2009 under the name Cytota, before changing their moniker to Shvpes in 2015. From there came two full length albums, 2016's Pain. Joy. Ecstasy. Despair and 2018's Greater Than.

Shvpes stated the decision came "after much introspection" and knowing that the members of the band "have grown a lot as musicians and as people," things were splintering in different directions. The band said any effort to continue would have strained mental health and personal relationships and that they are splitting up "on good terms."

In closing, the group expressed gratitude for the worldwide support from all their fans.

Read the complete statement below.

Good things all come to an end. After much introspection, we have decided to call it a day with SHVPES. As this band has evolved, we have grown a lot as musicians and as people. And as a result we have found ourselves beginning to move in separate directions. To continue on as SHVPES would only place further strain on our mental health and personal relationships, as well as be dishonest and a disservice to all of you. We leave on good terms, proud and grateful for everything we've achieved. To the fans & all who has supported, invested & believed in us, we wholeheartedly thank you. You have allowed us to accomplish things we only ever dreamed of & be a part of something bigger than ourselves. For now, it’s time for a new chapter.

Peace & Love

SHVPES 2015 - Infinity

Dickinson did vow that he is "not done with music" and that he has an "arsenal" of new songs already written, though he did not elaborate on if the musical style would be a continuation of the metalcore/nu-metal leanings of Shvpes or if we can expect something entirely different.

Earlier this year, the singer, while locked down amid stay-at-home-orders due to the coronavirus pandemic, elected to run the equivalent of a marathon in his backyard garden, raising funds for COVID-19 relief.