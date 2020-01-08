2020 just happens to be the "Big 20" for Silverstein, who are celebrating two decades as a band with a new album and extensive touring. The group will issue their A Beautiful Place to Drown album on March 6, with the lead single "Infinite" featuring a guest turn from Underoath's Aaron Gillespie now available.

Opening with a dark vibe, the track picks up the intensity heading into a crushing chorus. Check out the purple-hued video for the track below.

The 12-track new album found the band open to collaboration, not only welcoming Gillespie, but also pulling in Simple Plan's Pierre Bouvier, Beartooth's Caleb Shomo, hip-hop artist Princess Nokia and prog metallers Intervals. The artwork and track listing for A Beautiful Place to Drown can be found just below the new video.

Silverstein have been quite busy setting up the new album release and they've already booked in the U.S. and Europe through July. With it being the band's 20th anniversary, they have plans to perform three sets at their shows -- one honoring 2005's Discovering the Waterfront in full, one being a stripped-down acoustic performance and the third addressing material from throughout their career. All stops so far can be found below and ticketing info can be found here.

Be sure to get your pre-orders in for Silverstein's A Beautiful Place to Drown in the platform of your choosing here.

Silverstein (Featuring Aaron Gillespie), "Infinite"

Silverstein, A Beautiful Place to Drown Artwork + Track Listing:

UNFD

1. Bad Habits (ft. Intervals)

2. Burn It Down (ft. Caleb Shomo)

3. Where Are You

4. Infinite (ft. Aaron Gillespie)

5. Shape Shift

6. All on Me

7. Madness (ft. Princess Nokia)

8. Say Yes

9. Stop

10. September 14th

11. Coming Down

12. Take What You Give (ft. Pierre Bouvier)

Silverstein 2020 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 - Tarwin Lower, Australia @ Unify Gathering

Jan. 12 - Manila, Philippines @ SM Skydome

Jan. 15 - Honolulu, Hawaii @ Hawaiian Brian’s

Feb. 07 - London, U.K. @ Islington Academy #

Feb. 08 - London, U.K. @ Islington Academy #

Feb. 11 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk #

Feb. 12 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Batschkapp #

Feb. 13 - Berlin, Germany @ SO36 #

Feb. 14 - Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle #

Feb. 15 - Cologne, Germany @ Carlswerk Victoria #

Feb. 28 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall *

Feb. 29 - Montreal, Quebec @ Le National *

March 1 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Imperial *

March 3 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues *

March 4 - Albany, N.Y. @ Upstate Concert Hall *

March 6 - New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall *

March 7 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom *

March 8 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore *

March 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live! *

March 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground *

March 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade *

March 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live *

March 15 - New Orleans, La. @ Civic Theatre *

March 16 - Houston, Texas @ Warehouse *

March 19 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Live *

March 20 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes *

March 21 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom *

March 22 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine *

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl *

March 25 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee *

March 27 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Belasco *

March 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues *

March 29 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom *

March 31 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom *

April 1 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox *

April 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot *

April 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre *

April 5 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman *

April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall *

April 8 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts *

April 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

April 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues *

April 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth Music Hall *

June 18 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop

June 23 - Milan, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

June 26 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air

June 27 - Munster, Germany @ Vainstream

June 28 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ Full Force Festival

July 3 - Stockholm, Sweden @ High 5ive Festival

# w/ Hawthorne Heights

* w/ Four Year Strong & I The Mighty