The wait is over! Sion, the new band featuring former Killswitch Engage and current Light the Torch vocalist Howard Jones and YouTube guitar sensation Jared Dines, have released their first song "The Blade" after recently serving up a tease.

The two musicians dropped the new song along with an accompanying video that showcases the nimble playing of Dines and the ferocious and brutal delivery of Jones. It's a powerful first impression from Sion that can be heard and viewed in the player at the bottom of this post.

The two musicians worked with producer Hiram Hernandez on the song and it's expected to be part of a larger release coming later this year. The track is available via multiple streaming services and you can get it via Spotify here.

"The Blade" is powerful cut that displays a sense of regret and desperation within the lyrics, leaving Jones the chance to provide an emotional delivery as seen in the video. Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Sion, "The Blade" Lyrics

Everything I said

Everything I've done is a lie

All you know is the red

Keep waiting for the blood to dry When you lose all feeling

I am I am the blade

There's no end to the bleeding

I am I am the blade Here is your answer

I have nothing left to give

Held captive with a smile

This is death by a thousand cuts

Love can be so vile

With my lips sewn shut When you lose all feeling

I am I am the blade

There's no end to the bleeding

I am I am the blade

It's not worth the effort

You cant repair, I'm cutting to the bone

There's no end to the bleeding

I am I am the blade When you lose all feeling

I am Iam the blade

There's no end to the bleeding

I am I am the blade

It's not worth the effort

You cant repair, im cutting to the bone

There's no end to the bleeding

I am I am the blade

Dines first teased the Jones collaboration last summer revealing they had worked on seven tracks and likening the music to "Howard Jones era Killswitch Engage." Stay tuned as more details come concerning their future music.

Sion, "The Blade"