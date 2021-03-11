Sion, Featuring Howard Jones + Jared Dines, Release First Song ‘The Blade’
The wait is over! Sion, the new band featuring former Killswitch Engage and current Light the Torch vocalist Howard Jones and YouTube guitar sensation Jared Dines, have released their first song "The Blade" after recently serving up a tease.
The two musicians dropped the new song along with an accompanying video that showcases the nimble playing of Dines and the ferocious and brutal delivery of Jones. It's a powerful first impression from Sion that can be heard and viewed in the player at the bottom of this post.
The two musicians worked with producer Hiram Hernandez on the song and it's expected to be part of a larger release coming later this year. The track is available via multiple streaming services and you can get it via Spotify here.
"The Blade" is powerful cut that displays a sense of regret and desperation within the lyrics, leaving Jones the chance to provide an emotional delivery as seen in the video. Check out the lyrics for the song below:
Sion, "The Blade" Lyrics
Everything I said
Everything I've done is a lie
All you know is the red
Keep waiting for the blood to dry
When you lose all feeling
I am I am the blade
There's no end to the bleeding
I am I am the blade
Here is your answer
I have nothing left to give
Held captive with a smile
This is death by a thousand cuts
Love can be so vile
With my lips sewn shut
When you lose all feeling
I am I am the blade
There's no end to the bleeding
I am I am the blade
It's not worth the effort
You cant repair, I'm cutting to the bone
There's no end to the bleeding
I am I am the blade
When you lose all feeling
I am Iam the blade
There's no end to the bleeding
I am I am the blade
It's not worth the effort
You cant repair, im cutting to the bone
There's no end to the bleeding
I am I am the blade
Dines first teased the Jones collaboration last summer revealing they had worked on seven tracks and likening the music to "Howard Jones era Killswitch Engage." Stay tuned as more details come concerning their future music.