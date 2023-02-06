The Sisters of Mercy Announce First U.S. Tour Dates in 14 Years

When it was first revealed last fall that The Sisters of Mercy would be playing the Sick New World festival, many fans hoped that more dates would come. Well, now the band has booked a 19-date run for the U.S. that will mark their first extended touring stateside in over 14 years.

The band issued three stellar albums between 1985 and 1990, delivering a dark mix of punk, psychedelia and metal, with a danceable beat thrown in for good measure, and though the lineup has been in various states of activity over the years, a fourth album has so far eluded fans. Still, the band had a highly influential run that included the release of such standout singles as "Lucretia My Reflection," "More," "Dominion" and "This Corrosion."

Shortly after announcing their Sick New World festival appearance, The Sisters of Mercy booked a Los Angeles show in May, and both the festival and the L.A. performance have since sold out. But there are plenty more stops now where fans will have a chance to catch the group in the live setting. The trek officially gets underway May 10 in Silver Spring, Md., with shows currently booked through June 9 in Denver. See all of the stops listed below.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 10) at 10AM local time.

The Sisters of Mercy 2023 U.S. Tour Dates

May 10 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore DC

May 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World Festival - SOLD OUT

May 14 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

May 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Masonic

May 19 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

May 21 – Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

May 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

May 24 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 26 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

May 27 – Austin, Texas @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre

May 29 – St Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

May 31 – Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

June 2 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Kings Theatre

June 3 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

June 5 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

June 6 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Salt Shed

June 8 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theatre

June 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Fillmore Auditorium

