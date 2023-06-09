Black Veil Brides + Ville Valo Jointly Cover The Sisters of Mercy’s ‘Temple of Love’
Black Veil Brides with HIM icon Ville Valo (VV) shared a collaborative cover of The Sisters of Mercy song "Temple of Love" on Friday (June 9), ahead of their North American tour together.
The double-band trek gets underway Sept. 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps just over a month later on Oct. 20 in Riverside, California. It includes stops in both the U.S. and Canada. The tour features special guest Dark Divine. See the dates below.
Listen to the Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo cover of The Sisters of Mercy near the bottom of this post.
Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack says, "I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school. I had a poster of AFI … and Davey [Havok] was wearing a SOM shirt, and so, as was often the case back then, I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians. The very first song I heard by SOM was the '92 version of 'Temple of Love' and I became obsessed."
He adds, "We've talked about doing a BVB version of this song for years and when given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow SOM fan and goth-rock icon VV, it seems liked the perfect situation. We are thrilled with how it turned out and hope that anyone who's familiar with the track enjoys our spin on it and those who have never heard the original enjoy it and maybe this will lead them down the path to the greatness that is SOM like that poster of AFI did."
Black Veil Brides continues to tour behind 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow as well as their 2022 EP, The Mourning. After years of fronting HIM, Valo returned this year with his Neon Noir solo album.
See the two bands' tour dates together under the song. Below that, find a list of rock and metal bands touring in 2023.
Black Veil Brides feat. Ville Valo (VV), "Temple of Love" (The Sisters of Mercy)
BVB + Ville Vallo (VV) 2023 Tour Dates
Sept. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall
Sept. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing
Sept. 12 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!
Sept. 16 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater
Sept. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept. 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 20 - Hamp. Beach, N.H. @ Hamp. Beach Casino
Sept. 22 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Dome Theater
Sept. 23 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek ctr
Sept. 24 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
Sept. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount
Sept. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
Sept. 28 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino
Sept. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
Sept. 30 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room
Oct. 1 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 3 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Oct. 5 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
Oct. 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 7 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Oct. 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Cummings Theatre
Oct. 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Ctr
Oct. 12 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle
Oct. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Sports Ctr
Oct. 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 18 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution House
Oct. 19 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 20 - Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Aud.