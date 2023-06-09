Black Veil Brides with HIM icon Ville Valo (VV) shared a collaborative cover of The Sisters of Mercy song "Temple of Love" on Friday (June 9), ahead of their North American tour together.

The double-band trek gets underway Sept. 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, and wraps just over a month later on Oct. 20 in Riverside, California. It includes stops in both the U.S. and Canada. The tour features special guest Dark Divine. See the dates below.

Listen to the Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo cover of The Sisters of Mercy near the bottom of this post.

Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack says, "I first discovered Sisters of Mercy in my freshman year of high school. I had a poster of AFI … and Davey [Havok] was wearing a SOM shirt, and so, as was often the case back then, I went on the hunt to find the music that had inspired my favorite musicians. The very first song I heard by SOM was the '92 version of 'Temple of Love' and I became obsessed."

He adds, "We've talked about doing a BVB version of this song for years and when given the opportunity to collaborate with fellow SOM fan and goth-rock icon VV, it seems liked the perfect situation. We are thrilled with how it turned out and hope that anyone who's familiar with the track enjoys our spin on it and those who have never heard the original enjoy it and maybe this will lead them down the path to the greatness that is SOM like that poster of AFI did."

Black Veil Brides continues to tour behind 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow as well as their 2022 EP, The Mourning. After years of fronting HIM, Valo returned this year with his Neon Noir solo album.

See the two bands' tour dates together under the song.

Black Veil Brides feat. Ville Valo (VV), "Temple of Love" (The Sisters of Mercy)

BVB + Ville Vallo (VV) 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall

Sept. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing

Sept. 12 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Sept. 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Sept. 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!

Sept. 16 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ Rapids Theater

Sept. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Sept. 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 20 - Hamp. Beach, N.H. @ Hamp. Beach Casino

Sept. 22 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Dome Theater

Sept. 23 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek ctr

Sept. 24 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

Sept. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount

Sept. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

Sept. 28 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino

Sept. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Sept. 30 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

Oct. 1 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

Oct. 3 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live

Oct. 5 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater

Oct. 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 7 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Oct. 9 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Cummings Theatre

Oct. 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Ctr

Oct. 12 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle

Oct. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Sports Ctr

Oct. 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium

Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 18 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution House

Oct. 19 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 20 - Riverside, Calif. @ Municipal Aud.