Black Veil Brides + Ville Valo Book 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour
It's time to find beauty in the darkness and what better time to do it than this fall. That's when Black Veil Brides and Ville Valo will team up for a co-headlining tour that is set to travel through North America leading well into the month of October.
The two acts are known to have a penchant for darkly romantic yet heavy music, and this should be a bill in which the audience crossover makes for a great night. The trek is being backed by Hot Topic and will also feature the support act Dark Divine throughout the run.
“We cannot wait to join forces with Ville Valo and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” says Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news. Ville is an icon. We have all been fans of his not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”
“There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between Black Veil Brides and Dark Divine on this autumnal trek across North America,” adds Valo. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”
Biersack continues, “This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. Dark Divine is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”
For Black Veil Brides, the band is continuing to promote 2021's The Phantom Tomorrow as well as their 2022 EP The Mourning. After years of fronting HIM, Valo triumphantly returned earlier this year with the Neon Noir solo album.
The tour gets underway Sept. 10 in Louisville, Kentucky, wrapping just over a month later on Oct. 20 in Riverside, California. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Pre-sales for the tour will start today (May 30) at 12N ET, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week in the lead up to the general public on-sale that starts this Friday (June 2) at 10AM local time through LiveNation.com.
Black Veil Brides / Ville Valo / Dark Divine 2023 Tour Dates
Sept. 10 - Louisville, Ky. @ Paristown Hall
Sept. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
Sept. 12 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Sept. 14 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Sept. 15 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live!
Sept. 16 - Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theater
Sept. 17 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY
Sept. 19 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS
Sept. 20 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 22 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sept. 23 - Bethlehem, Pa. @ Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 24 - Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater
Sept. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Sept. 27 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept. 28 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana
Sept. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!
Sept. 30 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 01 - Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory
Oct. 03 - Austin, Texas @ ACL Live
Oct. 05 - Tulsa, Okla. @ Tulsa Theater
Oct. 06 - Omaha, Neb. @ Steelhouse Omaha
Oct. 07 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Oct. 09 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct. 11 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre
Oct. 12 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct. 14 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct. 15 - Spokane, Wash. @ The Podium
Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 18 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
Oct. 19 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Hard Rock Live
Oct. 20 - Riverside, Calif. @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium