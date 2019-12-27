Slash Names His Favorite Album of All Time

What is Slash's all time favorite album? In an interview on KLOS' "Jonesy's Jukebox," the Guns N' Roses guitarist answered that question, narrowing it down to a handful of records from The Rolling Stones, unable to pick just one absolute favorite.

Slash's unique playing style is a blend of '60s and '70s rock greats, having been heavily influenced by artists such as Aerosmith, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, AC/DC and Led Zeppelin — the standards for almost any rocker of his era. The topic of influences surfaced as host and Sex Pistols icon Steve Jones played select cuts from Guns N' Roses covers collection, The Spaghetti Incident?, later pressing Slash about his most treasured record.

"Sabbath is one of my favorite bands, but I think if I was going to name a favorite record that has been a favorite for all my life it would probably be either Beggars Banquet or Let It Bleed from the [Rolling] Stones," affirmed the guitarist, who then opened up his answer to include another pair of albums from the Stones.

"Actually, Sticky Fingers, Let It Bleed, Beggars Banquet, Exile on Main St. — those four records in a row are pretty much my favorite music of all time," he said of the Rolling Stones' impressive four-album streak between 1968 and 1972.

On the thread of cover songs, Slash confessed that, in his opinion, Metallica's 1987 Garage Days covers EP is "one of the best covers records of all time." He said what really speaks to him concerning covers is "where the artist really relates to the original material and it becomes part of their personality when they re-record it — I think that's really cool."

Watch the full interview below.

Next year is looking like another busy one for Slash, who will get back out on the road with Guns N' Roses as they've booked a series of worldwide dates to kick off the new decade. See those stops here and get Living the Dream, the latest record from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, at this location.

Slash on "Jonesy's Jukebox"