Slash – ‘Most of’ What GN’R Did Back in the Day ‘Would’ve Gotten Us Canceled’

Whether individually or collectively, Guns N’ Roses have been involved in plenty of wild times, feuds and controversies over the last 40 or so years. Perhaps it’s not too surprising, then, for guitarist Slash to state that some of their most outlandish transgressions from decades past would’ve “gotten [them] canceled” today.

In a Jan. 27 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Slash spoke about his new book – The Collection: Slash – as well as growing up around famous musicians in London. He also discussed whether or not he still wants to write about about all of the shocking stuff he and the rest of the band have done over the years (some of which he divulged in his 2007 memoir, Slash).

As transcribed by Yahoo Entertainment, Slash replied:

I haven't actually . . . thought about it in that context. I mean, I really, to be honest, I haven't really thought about all that [scandalous stuff] that much recently. But now that you mention it, most of everything that [Guns N’ Roses] did would've gotten us canceled in this day and age. We would not have fared well in this environment, for sure — I mean, on so many different levels. But I mean, a lot of things from back then would not be what you consider acceptable at this moment in time. … I'm just glad that we didn't have the internet back then! It would've been a different world altogether. But anyway, I don't dwell on all that stuff. It just is what it is.

He's not wrong, and GN’R are certainly not the only band from that era who’d get in a lot of trouble these days.

Speaking of Guns N’ Roses, it looks like they’ll be playing the U.K.’s famous Glastonbury Festival during the summer. They’re also scheduled to perform at BST Hyde Park in London on June 30. You can keep track of their upcoming tour dates here, and grab your tickets here.

Lastly, you can watch Slash’s full interview with Yahoo Entertainment below:

Slash Chats about His New Book, GN’R Wicked Past, and More with Yahoo Entertainment