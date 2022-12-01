Guns N' Roses have yet to take a year off from touring since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined in 2016, and the trek continues as they've just announced their first show of 2023.

The performance will take place at BST Hyde Park in London on June 30, and while it's unclear whether the event will be structured as a concert or a festival, the website states that a full lineup will be revealed soon. Guns, however, are the headliners, making it the first show they've announced for 2023 so far.

The Hyde Park presale will begin Dec. 5 at 10AM local time, and members of the band's Nightrain fan club will have early access to tickets as well. The general sale will take place Dec. 7.

Slash previously alluded to the band's upcoming tour plans in an interview with Eddie Trunk in October. The guitarist confirmed that they have a few more songs to release over the next few months, similar to how they dropped "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," and then they have "one more tour left to do next summer." He's hopeful that once the tour wraps up, they'll have the time to actually start working on "a whole, brand new record."

A few months ago, footage of the band rehearsing a song called "Oklahoma" was posted on Slash's TikTok account, which is another Chinese Democracy outtake. We don't know when they plan to release another song just yet, but hearing them play unreleased material could mean that it's coming soon.

In the meantime, the rockers have a few more shows in Australia and New Zealand to top off 2022. See all of the dates here.