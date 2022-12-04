Axl Rose Vows to End 30-Year Microphone Toss Tradition in Apology Statement to Injured Fan

It’s been quite a week for Axl Rose, as Loudwire reported last Friday (Dec. 2) that the controversial singer gave concertgoer Rebecca Howe two black eyes after hurling a microphone into the crowd at GN'R's Nov. 29 show in Australia. Expectedly, Rose has now issued an apology to Howe, with a promise to end the microphone toss tradition altogether.

In her statement to Adelaide Now, Howe explained:

I was in Diamond Standing, so it wasn’t even right at the front, and it was the very last song, “Take Me Down To Paradise City.” He took a bow and then he launched the microphone out to the crowd . . . and then bang, right on the bridge of my nose. . . . What if it was a couple of inches to the right or left? I could have lost an eye . . . what if it hit me in the mouth and I broke my teeth?

In his Twitter response on Dec. 2, Rose acknowledged the incident before clarifying, “If true obviously we don’t want anyone getting hurt or to somehow in anyway hurt anyone at any of r shows anywhere.”

He continued: “Having tossed the mic at the end of r show for over 30 years we always felt it was a known part of the very end of r performance that fans wanted and were aware of to have an opportunity to catch the mic. Regardless in the interest of public safety from now on we’ll refrain from tossing the mic or anything to the fans during or at r performances.”

From there, Rose lamented that “there r those that . . . chose to frame their reporting regarding this subject in a more negative n’ irresponsible out of nowhere light which couldn’t b farther from reality. We hope the public and of course r fans get that sometimes happens.”

Finally, he offered a “BIG THANKS to everyone for understanding.”

You can read his full post below:

While many Twitter users replied with support for Rose, GN’R and/or Howe, others were less sympathetic toward and trusting of Howe’s account. Some also lamented the potential end of the tradition.

It's worth noting that the band also made headlines recently for suing an online gun store for trademark infringement.

As for future GN'R concerts, they only have two shows left in 2022, plus a show in London scheduled for June 2023. For tickets, click here.