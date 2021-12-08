They say that dogs are the only things in this world that love you more than they love themselves. Slash's latest single with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, "Fill My World," was actually written from the perspective of a dog.

The guitarist explained that he came up with the opening riff and chord changes in his studio, and recorded it to show to the rest of the band.

"I thought, I don't know what the guys are going to think… Because it has a certain sentimental kind of feel to it. But I sent it to Myles, and he came back with these heartfelt lyrics," he said in a press release. "I thought it was about the loss we’ve all been suffering during this dark period, and then he told me it was about his dog. I said, ‘Well, you know, everybody has had somebody that they love affected by this, so…’"

Kennedy has a Shih Tzu named Mozart, who, according to the singer, acts a lot more intimidating than he is. One time when he was headed home, his flight was delayed because of a storm. Through a video camera system that Kennedy has at his house to keep an eye on Mozart when he isn't there, he noticed the pup panicking during the storm, as many dogs do.

"It was heartbreaking to watch. It terrified the little guy. So, the narrative of the song is inspired by what I imagined he might have been thinking as it all went down. And his plea to us to come home. When you listen to it, it could apply to a relationship between humans," he added.

"But I thought it was interesting, at least for me, to sing it from Mozart's perspective. And to be really honest, as I was singing the song in the studio, at one point you can hear my voice crack a little bit. It was getting to me. So, it's definitely sung from the heart. And I'm man enough to admit it!”

Hopefully Mozart doesn't miss Kennedy too much when he and Slash head out on the road in early 2022 for a tour in support of their upcoming album 4, which will be out Feb. 11 and can be pre-ordered here. See the full tour route at this location.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy + the Conspirators - 'Fill My World'