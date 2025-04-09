Slash Leaves X (Formerly Twitter), Shares Reason in Statement

Slash has left X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared the reason why in a statement prior to his departure from the platform.

Last week, we reported that the Guns N' Roses guitarist's X account had apparently been hacked. Some of the posts on the page made references to cryptocurrency, particularly one called "GUNS – the memecoin for every Guns N' Roses fan!"

See a screenshot of one of the since-deleted posts below.

This isn't the first time a rock or metal artist's X account was compromised by crypto scammers — it happened to Metallica last summer as well.

As a result, Slash has decided to leave the platform, though he'll still be active on his other social channels.

"I'd like to inform you that I've decided to step away from Twitter/X and will no longer be active on the platform. This was a considered decision after repeated hacks, and it reflects a shift in how I'd like to stay connected moving forward," he wrote in a post.

"You can still find me on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook where I'll be posting regular updates."

See the post below.

What Is Slash Up to in 2025?

After releasing and touring in support of his latest solo album Orgy of the Damned throughout 2024, the guitarist will be busy with Guns N' Roses this year. The band's 2025 world tour kicks off May 1 in Incheon, South Korea.

They'll make their way over to Europe throughout the summer, with the trek wrapping up July 31 at Germany's Wacken Open Air. Tickets for the tour are available through Guns' website.