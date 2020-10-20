Slash has had a very successful run with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, and although he's back in Guns N' Roses, he's not letting it affect his solo project from moving forward. The guitarist is set to release a new album with Kennedy and the Conspirators in 2021.

The news came from bassist Todd Kerns' recent Instagram post, which confirmed a plethora of new music coming in 2021, including a solo album from Kennedy. "I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually," he wrote. "At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we’ll be cool."

"SMKC4," as Kerns refers to the upcoming Slash album, will serve as the follow-up to 2018's Living the Dream, which spawned singles like "Driving Rain" and "Mind Your Manners."

When Slash went out on tour in support of Living the Dream, he was often asked how he managed to juggle a solo career along with being back in one of the biggest rock bands in the world. "It’s a little crazy, but it’s way better for me to be fucking busy running around and doing that than for me just to be sitting around," he explained to Rolling Stone.

However, 2020 has obviously been quite a drastic change for the guitarist, who was used to either writing and recording or touring with one of his groups. Considering the news of a new album with Kennedy and the Conspirators, as well as recording new material with GN'R, he's definitely made good use of his downtime.