How do you intend to celebrate the International Day of Slayer beyond delivering your best "Slaaaaaaayeeer" yell? Might we suggest revisiting Slayer's The Repentless Killology film, which is heading to video on demand tomorrow (June 6) for the International Day of Slayer.

Beginning at midnight leading into Saturday (June 6), Slayer's The Repentless Killology will make its Video on Demand premiere, marking the first time it's been available since the theatrical and DVD/Blu-Ray release last November.

The timing is perfect as for the 18th year in a row, Slayer fans will be staging their "Slay-out," skipping other activities in honor of finding ways to celebrate their favorite band. Consider the Repentless Killology a reason to "Slay-In," as the feature film will premiere at the special rate of $6.66 for one week, with 50 percent of the proceeds -- donated by Slayer, Nuclear Blast and Global Merchandising Services -- going to Live Nation's Crew Nation charity to help support road crew members in need during the global pandemic.

The film began as a music video series written and directed by BJ McDonnell. The hyper-violent story spanned three music videos -- "You Against You," "Repentless" and "Pride in Prejudice" -- which were all part of the band's final studio album. The second portion of the film centers on Slayer's entire live set filmed at The Forum in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, 2017. The concert portion was directed by Wayne Isham.

You can revisit the trailer for Slayer's The Repentless Killology and get a look at the "A Prequel to Slaying" feature below. Then pre-order Slayer's The Repentless Killology on demand here.

The Slayer Repentless Killology Trailer

Slayer, "A Prequel to Slaying ..."