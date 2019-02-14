Slayer’s ‘Show No Mercy’ Minotaur Becomes Action Figure

Album artwork has given us such great visuals over the years, and the clear star of Slayer's Show No Mercy album cover is about to get his due as a new action figure. Slayer have inked a deal with toy designer Super7 to create the Show No Mercy ReAction Figure.

The minotaur from the album's cover has been reimagined as a 3.75-inch action figure that will be released later this month at the New York Toy Fair. Have a look at the figure below and learn more through License Global.

Show No Mercy was Slayer's 1983 debut album. The disc helped solidify the band as one of the key players in the burgeoning thrash metal scene of the early '80s.

Slayer are currently in the midst of a massive farewell tour. The next leg starts March 7 in Brisbane, Australia, with the band touring down under through the early part of the month before heading off to Japan and the Philippines. The next North American tour leg starts May 2 in Phoenix. See all of their scheduled dates here.