Slayer bring heavy metal to bagged salad in a funny faux commercial from Stephen Colbert's Late Show for "Slayer Spring Mix."

It's an imaginary salad blend based on the "Big Four" thrash metal band who called it a day in 2019 after 12 albums and nearly 40 years together.

Do you think Slayer would endorse a salad if they were still an active group? Would you try it if they did?

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Are You Hardcore With Your Salads? the fake brand's tagline reads. The metal-sourced spoof emerged on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday (May 5).

It's in response to a very real salad brand based on the Grateful Dead recently launched in partnership with the historic jam band, "Grateful Greens," as seen in Food & Wine.

"Enjoying your mellow Grateful Dead salad, but wishing your lettuce blend had a little more edge?" an aggressive voiceover asks in the Colbert clip. "Introducing Slayer Spring Mix — it's the perfect salad to pair with a Nihilistic Vinaigrette."

Most packaged salads are triple-washed, the video claims. "But we embrace chaos, so we only wash it twice!" it continues. "Enjoy Slayer Spring Mix's banging blend of Murderlust Mesclun, Savage Cabbage and Kale Satan."

And don't worry, the ad promises Slayer Spring Mix is "locally sourced – in [hell]." If only we could actually taste this Slayer salad in real life.

Slayer Spring Mix Ad From Colbert - May 5, 2022