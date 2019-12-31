Stoner metal legends Sleep aren't breaking up, despite last month announcing a seemingly indefinite hiatus to follow the trio's stretch of final 2019 concerts. This week, the group cleared things up with a statement.

In November, the band revealed the procession of three gigs at Chicago's Thalia Hall that will culminate with a New Year's Eve performance Dec. 31. The announcement included an image of computer commands containing phrases such as "prep hypersleep" and "indef. duration."

Naturally, those terms led listeners to believe that Sleep were planning a period of musical hibernation in the new year. It appears that is indeed the case. However, the group has confirmed they have not split altogether.

"Sleep has not broken up," reads the message shared Monday (Dec. 30) and signed collectively by all three members of the band, Al Cisneros, Matt Pike and Jason Roeder. "After these NYE shows we are taking a much needed break for the time being. Thank you all and happy new year."

Guitarist Matt Pike just wrapped up the year's touring with High on Fire on a co-headlining bill with Power Trip. High on Fire will likely be the musician's priority come 2020, while frontman Cisneros and drummer Roeder will presumably focus on their work with OM and Neurosis, respectively.

Earlier this month, Pike stopped in at Loudwire to show off some of his favorite guitar riffs. A year ago, reports noted that Sleep turned down the opportunity to play the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2019.

Sleep's latest studio album, The Sciences, arrived in 2018.