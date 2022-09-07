Slipknot's classic "Before I Forget" gets a pop drum cover from an unwitting participant in a new video. And drummer Domino Santantonio, known across the internet for her drum covers of pop and rock hits, hadn't even heard the song before starting to play it!

But that doesn't keep the musician from quickly adapting to — and subsequently rocking with — the Grammy-winning metal song from Slipknot's 2004 studio album, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses). "Before I Forget" emerged as the third single from that effort in 2005.

Ahead of the quick-off-the-mark drum cover produced by the drum lesson platform Drumeo, Santantonio quips, "I don't know why I accepted this. But the team here wants me to learn a song that I've never heard before. And I'm scared because they are all laughing right now in the booth!"

The drummer quickly crushes the blind cover, however, by composing brand new drum parts from the ground up as she listens to the track. For more of Santantonio's drum covers, check out her takes on Bon Jovi's "It's My Life," Coldplay's "Yellow" and Maroon 5's "This Love."

Later this month, Slipknot's "Knotfest Roadshow" tour starts back up in the U.S. with support from Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. See the dates below. Get tickets here.

This pop drummer has never listened to Slipknot. So naturally, we challenged her to play one of the metal band's most popular songs. Domino Santantonio is known for her upbeat pop drum covers of artists like Dua Lipa and SAINt JHN. For her, drumming to metal would be like trying to speak a language without being fluent. But we love encouraging drummers to get outside of their comfort zone, and Domino was up for it. Though she opted not to use the double pedal we set up on her kit, she found a way to make Slipknot's 'Before I Forget' her own. … Without knowing Joey Jordison's famous drum part in advance, Domino managed to hit many of the punches. And while some of her ideas were very different from the original drum part she still made some accurate guesses. Watch the video to see how she builds her parts, reevaluates her decision-making, and explains her thought process. You've never heard Slipknot like this before!

Slipknot Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 20 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 21 – Springfield, Mo. @ GS Bank Arena

Sept. 23 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Fest

Sept. 24 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amp.

Sept. 27 – Austin, Texas @ Germania Amp.

Sept. 28 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Oct. 1 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Oct. 2 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 4 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Usana Amp.

Oct. 6 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Fest

Oct. 7 – Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amp.