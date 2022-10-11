Slipknot Claim No. 1 Spot on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart

The accolades keep on coming for Slipknot and their latest album The End, So Far. The masked metalheads have now claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Artist 100 chart for the second time, thanks to the new release.

Billboard reported that Slipknot are at the top of the chart for the week of Oct. 15, which is the second time they've done so after We Are Not Your Kind propelled them to No. 1 in August of 2019. The 'Knot are the second rock/metal group to take the lead in 2022, following Red Hot Chili Peppers a few months ago with their new release Unlimited Love. Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, Luke Combs, Drake, Doja Cat, Lil Baby and Post Malone have claimed the other 9 spots, so it's nice to see a metal act reign.

Congrats!

The End, So Far just came out on Sept. 30, and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart after moving 59,000 equivalent album units, 50,500 of which were actual album sales. It's the Iowa outfit's sixth studio album to peak in the Top 10 of the chart, with their 1999 self-titled debut being the only one that didn't.

A lot has happened between the release of We Are Not Your Kind and The End, So Far — not just a global pandemic. They also faced another tragedy when former drummer Joey Jordison died in July of 2021, which Corey Taylor admitted had an effect on the recording process. Shawn "Clown" Crahan has essentially confirmed that it's their last album with Roadrunner Records, who they've been signed with sign the late '90s, and that they'll be entering a new chapter of their career going forward, hence the title of the record.

In the meantime, the 'Knot will head to Mexico and South America for a series of shows in December, and continue to tour internationally throughout 2023. Get more details on their website.