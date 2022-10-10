Slipknot’s ‘The End, So Far’ Debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200 Chart

Slipknot are back in Billboard's Top 10 albums, placing at No. 2 for the week with their latest album, The End, So Far. The band came up just shy of the top spot, falling only behind Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti which has held a stranglehold on No. 1 for 13 non-consecutive weeks.

The band got off to a hot start last fall when they debuted the song "The Chapeltown Rag," and they've continued the build to a new album with "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and "Yen" earlier this year.

The End, So Far arrived with 59,000 equivalent album units, with album sales comprising 50,500 of that number. This marks the band's sixth Top 10-charting album of their career.

In addition, Billboard reports that the tally marks both the highest-charting hard rock album on the Billboard 200 and the biggest week by units earned for a hard rock set in nearly seven months, dating back to when Ghost's Impera album debuted at No. 2 with 70,000 units back in late March.

Slipknot had a string three straight chart-toppers with All Hope Is Gone, .5: The Gray Chapter and We Are Not Your Kind. Vol. 3: The Subliminal Verses peaked at No. 2, while Iowa topped out at No. 3. Their self-titled debut was the only album to not hit the Top 10, reaching No. 51 on the Top 200 Album Chart.

While the album did place at No. 2 with the 59,000 equivalent album units, its predecessor fared better as the We Are Not Your Kind album arrived at No. 1 with 118,000 album-equivalent units back in 2019.

Slipknot recently wrapped another U.S. tour leg, and will round out their year with a number of festival appearances in Mexico and South America in December. See where they're scheduled to play and get ticketing info here.