Slipknot’s Clown Wants All Countries to Require Proof of Vaccine for Entry

Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan has expressed favor for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as well as countries around the globe requiring proof of vaccination for entry.

Proof of vaccination for world travel would not be an entirely groundbreaking decision, as precedent already exists. Vaccination is required upon entry in various countries, predominantly for yellow fever. For more information about which vaccine requirements currently exist, view a 40-page document issued by the World Health Organization.

While speaking with Behemoth's Adam 'Nergal' Darski in a recent episode of his Electric Theater podcast, Clown offered his stance on vaccinations, stating he has not yet received a dose of any of the available vaccines, but confirmed that he is "definitely going to get it."

"I haven't had a flu shot in 20 years, and I haven't had the flu in 20 years. But let me take it a step further. Do I agree with the vaccine? I don't know what I agree with. I know I don't want to be told to do anything," he said at first (transcription via Blabbermouth), and then switched his thought pattern to Canada. "I don't like talking about things unless I know they're facts, but I have heard this from a reliable source, that Canada is gonna make it mandatory, to be able to come into Canada, you're going to have to have proof of the vaccine.

"So, I've never had to get a flu shot to go anywhere, but now to do my living, I'm going have to have a vaccine — proof of it — to go to Canada," he explained before urging other countries to adopt the same standard.

"So, normality for me is that now I just need Japan to say that, I need North America to say that, I need South America to say that, Australia, New Zealand… Once everybody jumps on, then I know we're in it together," continued Clown. "I don't think we're not in it together now. I think the right people were offered the shot first, and then it opens up as it's created knowledge."

Two of the primary motivational factors in getting vaccinated, for Clown, are the desire to travel the world on tour and to return to engaging in physical contact with family, friends and fans.

"Most importantly," he said, "as long as my family gets it and wants me to get it, then I'll get it, because I want to be able to hug my fans again; I want be able to embrace the people that have needed me and that I've needed."

The percussionist also cited the risk factor in being in such constant contact with so many people while on the road.

"The way that I've been explained by the doctors I go to, they basically say, 'Hey, get the vaccine,' because what we do, we're gonna be around a lot of people that aren't going take it, and they're going to be sick. There's going be a lot of healthy people, but there's also going be a lot of people that are naysayers that aren't going to [take the vaccine]," he offered, stressing the need to protect himself while taking note of high-frequency physical contact through meet-and-greet experiences with fans.

"So, I believe in [the vaccine], and I believe what the doctors say," Clown affirmed and added, "The idea is to keep me out of the hospital, and if I'm going be around people that choose to make it a conspiracy or they don't believe in it or they just are out, whatever, I risk being in a different country and getting a different strand [of the virus] that I might never leave that country again and not see my family."

With that in mind, he again reasserted his openness to being vaccinated and finished up, "So, I'm definitely going get it, but we're waiting for everyone to get it. I'm healthy. I feel like those that really need it here in our location should get it. They're already trying to make me get it. One of the guys that's here is, like, 'Oh, I had you signed up.' And I'm, like, 'You didn't even ask me.' But I know that I might not be able to get in anywhere, and I should just do it now."

Watch the complete interview below.

Nergal Guests on Clown's 'Electric Theater' Podcast